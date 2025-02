Victoria’s Secret Expands Further in Romania with Store in Cluj-Napoca Airport

Victoria's Secret is expanding its footprint in Romania with the opening of a new location, within BestValue store of Cluj-Napoca "Avram Iancu" airport, with this being for now the only unit the famous brand has launched in a Romania airport.