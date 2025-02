Mobexpert Starts 2025 with New Store in Cluj

Mobexpert Starts 2025 with New Store in Cluj. Mobexpert, a Romanian brand created by Dan Sucu, has opened 6 concept stores since 2021 and has started 2025 with a new store in Cluj-Napoca, in a space leased from CTP, the largest player on the logistics market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]