TopHotel Awards 2025: Registrations open for the 12th edition

TopHotel Awards 2025: Registrations open for the 12th edition. The most important competition in Romania for the hotel, tourism, and hospitality industry, TopHotel Awards, continues its tradition with an exceptional edition in 2025. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest on May 14, bringing together renowned leaders and experienced (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]