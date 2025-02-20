Visuali Italiane 2025: Festival brings latest Italian films to six cities in Romania

Visuali Italiane 2025: Festival brings latest Italian films to six cities in Romania. The fourth edition of the festival Visuali Italiane - New Italian Cinema in Romania will cover a selection of eleven feature films and four short films in a bid to offer local audiences "an authentic and fresh perspective on contemporary Italian cinema." The festival will feature screenings in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]