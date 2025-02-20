Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta says he will run in May presidential elections
Feb 20, 2025
Victor Ponta, a former prime minister and leader of the Social Democrats (PSD), said he intends to run in the repeat presidential elections this May. Speaking at Parliament on Wednesday, February 19, he confirmed his decision, emphasizing that he will not run under the banner of the ruling (…)
