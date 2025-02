Romania’s layoff wave continues in 2025 after 50% surge in 2024

Romania’s layoff wave continues in 2025 after 50% surge in 2024. Layoffs in Romania rose by approximately 50% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to official data obtained by Economedia.ro from government authorities. The trend has continued into 2025, with thousands of employees already notified of upcoming job losses. Sectors experiencing (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]