Investments in Romanian Startups Overshoot EUR100M in 2024, For Fourth Consecutive Year. Investments in Romanian startups went beyond EUR100 million in 2024 for the fourth year in a row, reaching EUR130.7 million, reveals “Venture in Eastern Europe 2024” report drawn up by How to Web and Croatian unicorn Infobip. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]