NN Asigurari de Viata Ends 2024 with almost RON1.15B in Gross Underwritings, Up 12.7% Vs 2023. NN Asigurari de Viata, leader of Romania life insurance market, ended 2024 with a volume of gross underwritten premiums of almost RON1.15 billion, 12.7% higher than in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]