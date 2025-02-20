Romania Ranks 2nd on CEE M&A MarketRomania M&A market in 2024 registered one of the highest levels of the past five years, reveals a Deloitte Romania analysis, reporting 151 deals of above EUR5 million, with a total estimated value of EUR5.7-6.1 billion.
Vola.ro 2024 Turnover Up 31% To EUR23MThe number of plane tickets sold via Vola.ro platform rose by 49% in 2024, with the value of deals topping EUR135 million, while the company’s turnover reached EUR23 million, up 31% from 2023.
ESX Announces EUR600,000 Investment in PTN.esx.ro DevelopmentESX, a platform known for aggregating sports and fitness services, has announced a EUR600,000 investment in the development of PTN.esx.ro (Personal Trainer Network), the digital extension dedicated to personal trainers, nutritionists, kineto and physio therapists.