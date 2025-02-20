Romanian executive to cut 1,800 civil servant positions, keep VAT and flat tax rates

Romanian executive to cut 1,800 civil servant positions, keep VAT and flat tax rates. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu revealed plans to cut 1,800 civil servant positions (13.5%) from 32 institutions under the government's authority during press statements on Thursday, February 20. The prime minister, who said that this is the start of the largest reduction in public (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]