Romanian confectionery chain aims to build on the success of Dubai Chocolate with locally-flavoured Carpa?i and Dun?rea bars



Dulcinella Romania, a well-known confectionery and pastry chain with Bessarabian roots, is expanding its premium chocolate line with two new products: Carpa?i Chocolate and Dun?rea Chocolate. These Romanian-inspired chocolate bars come as a response to the overwhelming success of Dulcinella’s (…)