Prebet Aiud Buys 426 Roca Investments Shares For RON9.6M

Prebet Aiud Buys 426 Roca Investments Shares For RON9.6M. Precast concrete part maker Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) on Thursday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having bought 426 shares in private equity company Roca Investments for RON9.6 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]