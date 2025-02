Romania's Dacia may produce electric model at local factory

Romania's Dacia may produce electric model at local factory. Romania's carmaker Dacia will produce an electric model in Europe for the first time, which will cost less than EUR 18,000, announced the CEO of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, according to Auto Car UK, Electrive and Economedia.ro. Specifically, Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, announced (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]