Erste sees Romania's economy up 2.0% in 2025, driven by hefty state investments

Erste sees Romania's economy up 2.0% in 2025, driven by hefty state investments. Erste has revised downwards its estimates for Romania's GDP growth this year to 2% (driven by hefty state investments) from 2.8%, according to its latest Instant Comment published after the flash Q4 GDP data showing. It was the steepest negative revision among the countries covered, while the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]