Romania's construction works down 5.9% in 2024 after 30% surge in past two years

Romania's construction works down 5.9% in 2024 after 30% surge in past two years. The volume of construction works reported by Romanian companies in 2024 contracted by 5.9% compared to 2023, a significant correction after the outstanding 30% combined surge seen over the past two years (2022-2023). Over the past five years, the construction work volume in Romania rose by an (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]