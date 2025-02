Lidl Opens Two New Stores In Cisnadie (Sibiu) and Harsova (Constanta)

Lidl Opens Two New Stores In Cisnadie (Sibiu) and Harsova (Constanta). German-held retailer Lidl opened two new stores in Cisnadie, Sibiu and Harsova, Constanta, on Thursday, February 20, the retailer announced. A week before it had opened two stores in Harman, Brasov, and in Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]