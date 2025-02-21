Arterimpex Invests EUR4M To EUR5M In Logistics Center And Frozen Storage Facility In Sfantu Gheorghe Industrial Park

Arterimpex Invests EUR4M To EUR5M In Logistics Center And Frozen Storage Facility In Sfantu Gheorghe Industrial Park. Arterimpex, a producer and distributor of food under the Benedek brand, part of the Bertis Group held by the Berszány family, will invest EUR4 million to EUR5 million in new headquarters in the industrial park in Sfantu Gheorghe, Covasna County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]