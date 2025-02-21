 
Largest m?r?i?or collection in Romania to be displayed at the Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania
Largest m?r?i?or collection in Romania to be displayed at the Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania.

The Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania, a public cultural institution under the authority of the Cluj County Council, announced that it acquired Romania's largest collection of m?r?i?or, the traditional symbol of spring. The m?r?i?oare will be on display as part of a dedicated exhibition set to (…)

Romania Ranks 2nd on CEE M&A Market Romania M&A market in 2024 registered one of the highest levels of the past five years, reveals a Deloitte Romania analysis, reporting 151 deals of above EUR5 million, with a total estimated value of EUR5.7-6.1 billion.

Vola.ro 2024 Turnover Up 31% To EUR23M The number of plane tickets sold via Vola.ro platform rose by 49% in 2024, with the value of deals topping EUR135 million, while the company’s turnover reached EUR23 million, up 31% from 2023.

Colliers: New House Deliveries Down 15% in 2024 in Romania New house deliveries dropped by 15% last year nationwide and by over 20% in Bucharest, while demand rose by 7%, reveals Colliers annual report.

Romania Private Lending Up 8.8% YOY in January 2025 to RON418B Romania private lending in January 2025 rose by 8.8% from the year-earlier period, to RON418.6 billion, after local currency loans went up by 10.9% and foreign currency ones advanced by 4.1%, in line with central bank data.

ESX Announces EUR600,000 Investment in PTN.esx.ro Development ESX, a platform known for aggregating sports and fitness services, has announced a EUR600,000 investment in the development of PTN.esx.ro (Personal Trainer Network), the digital extension dedicated to personal trainers, nutritionists, kineto and physio therapists.

Footprints AI Attracts EUR2.3M Investment for International Expansion Footprints AI, a Romanian company that has developed an AI-based retail platform, has attracted a EUR2.3 million investment for international expansion and tech development acceleration.

Raiffeisen Bank Ends 2024 with RON1.67B Net Profit, over RON82B Assets Raiffeisen Bank Romania, the sixth largest bank by assets, generated RON1.67 billion net profit in 2024, close to the 2023 level, while the bank’s assets rose by 17% to over RON82 billion.

 


