Romania maintains plan to double electricity production by 2032, energy minister says

Romania maintains plan to double electricity production by 2032, energy minister says. Romania maintains its assessment that by 2032 it will double its electricity production and become a major energy exporter in the region, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said. For this, he added, "a smart energy transition is needed, which uses all of Romania's sources and resources to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]