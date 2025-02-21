Prefab Bucuresti Revenue Down 22% In 2024

Prefab Bucuresti Revenue Down 22% In 2024. Precast concrete part maker Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) held by entrepreneur Petre-Marian Milut, ended 2024 with RON86.5 million revenue, 21.6% lower than in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]