Romanian far-right opposition leader invites Elon Musk to Bucharest

Romanian far-right opposition leader invites Elon Musk to Bucharest. The leader of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, published a letter on Friday, February 21, inviting Elon Musk to visit Bucharest. The American billionaire recently tweeted on the topic of Romanian politics in support of the far-right. In total, Musk (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]