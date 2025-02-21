Consumer Protection inspectors shutter nine businesses at Bucharest Sun Plaza mall

Consumer Protection inspectors shutter nine businesses at Bucharest Sun Plaza mall. Inspectors at Romania’s Consumer Protection Agency, or ANPC, closed nine economic operators inside the Sun Plaza shopping mall in Bucharest on Thursday, February 20, due to multiple irregularities. The inspection is part of a wider operation targeting malls in the capital city. Some of the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]