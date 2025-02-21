Romania’s FCSB bests PAOK Thessaloniki and qualifies for Europa League round of 16

Romania's football team FCSB qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, February 20, advancing from the play-off against PAOK Thessaloniki, a team coached by Romanian R?zvan Lucescu. After winning the first leg 2-1, the Bucharest team secured a 2-0 victory in the return leg