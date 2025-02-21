Russia manipulated elections in Romania, French president Emmanuel Macron says
Feb 21, 2025
Russia manipulated elections in Romania, French president Emmanuel Macron says.
French president Emmanuel Macron said that Russia manipulated elections in Romania and that the cancellation of last year's presidential elections did not shock him as a result of that intervention. Macron made the comments during a session of questions from users on social media regarding the (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]