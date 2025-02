Romgaz Makes RONI230M Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca

Romgaz Makes RONI230M Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca. State-run natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), made a term deposit without auto-renewal option, with the interest rate negotiated, with the Exim Banca Romaneasca on February 20, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]