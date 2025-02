Sierra Quadrant: Number Of Ailing Companies To Increase Significantly In 2025

The number of ailing companies in various stages, such as deregistration, insolvency, dissolution or suspension of activity will increase significantly this year, from 155,000 to 170-180,000, amid the slowdown in economic activity and the effect of new restrictions on micro-enterprises. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]