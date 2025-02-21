North Bucharest Investments: Accelerated growth in 2024, even more promising prospects for 2025

North Bucharest Investments: Accelerated growth in 2024, even more promising prospects for 2025. With nearly 1,300 real estate transactions in 2024, the company tripled its sales volume compared to 2023. The total value of real estate transactions reached EUR 146 million in 2024. There were 114 transactions in January 2025, double the number in January 2024. With a total of almost 1,300 (…)