Bucharest Exchange-listed Arctic Stream appoints Florin M?rginean as new CEO

Arctic Stream SA, a Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed provider of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity integration solutions (BVB: AST), has announced the appointment of Florin M?rginean as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7. M?rginean succeeds company founder Drago? Diaconu, who (…)