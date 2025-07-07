Health and education unions to protest Romanian government’s fiscal package outside Parliament
Jul 7, 2025
Unionists from the Sanitas Federation and several education sector federations will protest on July 7 in front of the Romanian Parliament against the fiscal measures proposed by the government, which they describe as austerity policies affecting public sector workers, Agerpres reported. (…)
