Turkish YEO Technology buys 15 green energy projects envisaging EUR 220 mln investments
Jul 7, 2025
Defic Globe, a subsidiary of Turkish energy conglomerate YEO Technology, has acquired 15 project companies in Romania developing renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 219 MW, Profit.ro reported. The portfolio, which includes battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a total (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]