Romanian government's second package of reforms has no clear calendar

Romanian government's second package of reforms has no clear calendar. Prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced on July 2 that the government would come up with a second package of measures by the end of the month to promote important reforms such as changes to special pensions - a milestone in the National Programme for Recovery and Resilience PNRR - the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]