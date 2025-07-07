Romanian government approves EUR 2.1 bln fiscal package to reduce deficit

Romanian government approves EUR 2.1 bln fiscal package to reduce deficit. The Romanian government adopted a fiscal corrective package on July 4 worth RON 10.7 billion (EUR 2.1 billion), equivalent to 0.56% of GDP. The package includes tax increases, reductions in public spending, and changes to health insurance contributions aimed at improving the general government