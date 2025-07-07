Update: Southern Romania under Code Red heatwave, with temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius

Update: Southern Romania under Code Red heatwave, with temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius. Update: The heatwave warning, including the Red Code for southern counties, has been extended until Wednesday morning. In addition, meteorologists are also forecasting storms across much of the country on Monday afternoon. A Red Code alert for severe storms, with powerful winds of up to 100 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]