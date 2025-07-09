PwC: Doubling of turnover tax to raise banks' effective taxation to as much as 87% in 2026



Romanian banks face a steep increase in their effective tax burden following the government's decision to double the turnover tax for most credit institutions, PwC Romania warned during a conference on July 8, according to Profit.ro. The average effective tax rate for the banking sector is (…)