Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% as inflation expected to considerably pick up

Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% as inflation expected to considerably pick up. The annual inflation rate will pick up considerably in the following months, under the transitory impact of the expiry of the electricity price capping scheme and the increase in VAT rates and excise duties starting August 1, thus climbing well above the values indicated by the May 2025 forecast (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]