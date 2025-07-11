One bear cub rescued, two still missing after mother shot for killing man on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an



One of the bear cubs left orphaned after their mother was shot and killed following the deadly attack on the Transf?g?r??an mountain road last week was found alive on Thursday, July 10. Extremely weak, hungry, and frightened, the cub is now safe and receiving care at the AMP Libearty Z?rne?ti (…)