GFR Registers RON1B Turnover in 2025, Eyes RON997.4M in 2025

GFR Registers RON1B Turnover in 2025, Eyes RON997.4M in 2025. Grup Feroviar Roman, the most important company part of Grampet group, leader of the rail freight transport market, ended 2024 with RON1 billion turnover, flat from 2023, and 2,652 employees, but expects RON997.4 million this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]