Romania’s central bank to launch nationwide survey on household wealth and consumption
Jul 11, 2025
Romania’s central bank to launch nationwide survey on household wealth and consumption.
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has launched a public tender worth RON 6 million to conduct a nationwide statistical survey aimed at assessing household wealth, financing, and consumption patterns, according to procurement documents published in the national electronic procurement system (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]