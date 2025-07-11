Romania enacts stricter gambling ad rules, bans use of celebrities in promotions
Romania's National Audiovisual Council (CNA) has introduced new advertising restrictions targeting the gambling sector, including a ban on the use of celebrities in promotional content and the mandatory broadcast of public warnings comparing gambling to drug addiction. The updated regulations (…)
