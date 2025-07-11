 
Romania enacts stricter gambling ad rules, bans use of celebrities in promotions
Romania enacts stricter gambling ad rules, bans use of celebrities in promotions.

Romania's National Audiovisual Council (CNA) has introduced new advertising restrictions targeting the gambling sector, including a ban on the use of celebrities in promotional content and the mandatory broadcast of public warnings comparing gambling to drug addiction. The updated regulations (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
