China's Luxshare acquires majority stake in Leoni with major operations in Romania
Jul 11, 2025
Chinese electronics manufacturer Luxshare has acquired a 50.1% stake in German automotive cable producer Leoni AG, which operates several large-scale production facilities in Romania employing thousands of workers, Profit.ro reported. The majority share was purchased from Austrian entrepreneur (…)
