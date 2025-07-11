Romania’s trade deficit to GDP ratio up 0.7 pp to 9.9% in 12 months to May



Romania’s trade deficit to GDP ratio up 0.7 pp to 9.9% in 12 months to May.

Romania’s foreign trade in goods picked up in May, with the annual growth rates for both exports (EUR 8.00 billion, +10.6% y/y) and imports (EUR 10.73 billion, +5.0% y/y) enhanced by Easter (celebrated in April this year but in May last year). The trade deficit, on an upward trend, took a break (…)