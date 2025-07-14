Romanian PM outlines second and third fiscal reform packages to be finalised by end July



Romanian PM outlines second and third fiscal reform packages to be finalised by end July.

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced on July 11 that the government is preparing its second and third fiscal-budgetary reform packages, to be finalised and presented by the end of the month. The measures are aimed at reinforcing the fiscal consolidation efforts initiated with the first (…)