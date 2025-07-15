 
July 15, 2025

Romanian non-profit files criminal complaint after bear shot for killing tourist on Transf?g?r??an
Jul 15, 2025

Romanian non-profit files criminal complaint after bear shot for killing tourist on Transf?g?r??an.

Environmental non-profit Agent Green announced that it filed a criminal complaint with the Arge? County Prosecutor's Office over the recent tragedy in the F?g?ra? Mountains, where a bear was shot after killing an Italian tourist on the popular Transf?g?r??an scenic road. Three orphaned cubs were (…)

