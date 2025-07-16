 
Romaniapress.com

July 16, 2025

Romania ranks lowest in EU for social protection spending as share of GDP
Jul 16, 2025

Romania ranks lowest in EU for social protection spending as share of GDP.

Romania allocated just 12.8% of its GDP to social protection spending in 2023, the lowest proportion among European Union member states, according to data published by the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania, based on Eurostat figures. This places Romania well (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Cod ro?u de ploi toren?iale ?i vijelii in Bra?ov Mediafax Meteorologii au emis, miercuri sear?, o alert? Cod ro?u de ploi toren?iale ?i vijelii pentru mai multe localit??i din jude?ul Bra?ov. Articolul Cod ro?u de ploi toren?iale ?i vijelii în Bra?ov apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Str?nepoata Fridei Kahlo, Cristina Kahlo, vine la IMAGINE - cel mai important targ de art? din Europa de Sud-Est, Sofia Art Fair. IMAGINE - Expozi?ii imersive, art? digital? ?i clasic?, dezbateri, ateliere Mediafax Expozan?i din 12 ??ri, inclusiv din România, particip? în octombrie la cel mai mare târg de art? clasic? ?i contemporan? din regiune Articolul Str?nepoata Fridei Kahlo, Cristina Kahlo, vine la IMAGINE – cel mai important târg de art? din Europa de Sud-Est, Sofia Art Fair. IMAGINE – (…)

Comisia European? a propus un buget record pentru UE ?i sprijin substan?ial alocat Ucrainei. Urmeaz? ca?iva ani de negocieri Mediafax Comisia European? a propus un buget record de 1.816 miliarde de euro pentru perioada 2028-2035, care prevede fonduri semnificative pentru clim?, biodiversitate ?i sprijin pentru Ucraina, urmând s? fie negociat intens între institu?iile UE ?i statele membre. Articolul Comisia European? (…)

Trump propune, Europa refuz?. Trei ??ri NATO nu vor s? cumpere arme americane pentru Ucraina Mediafax Fran?a, Italia ?i Cehia au anun?at c? NU vor adera la planul NATO de a cump?ra arme americane pentru Ucraina, ini?iativ? prezentat? la Washington pe 14 iulie, în timpul întrevederii dintre pre?edintele SUA, Donald Trump, ?i secretarul general al Alian?ei, Mark Rutte. Articolul Trump (…)

Greta Thunberg, vizat? de un dosar in Ungaria dup? ce a fost prezent? la Mar?ul LGBTQ+ Mediafax Greta Thunberg este vizat? de un dosar contraven?ional în Ungaria dup? ce a participat la Mar?ul LGBTQ+ din Budapesta, organizat în ciuda unei interdic?ii impuse de guvernul lui Viktor Orbán. Articolul Greta Thunberg, vizat? de un dosar în Ungaria dup? ce a fost prezent? la Mar?ul (…)

Trump critic? republicanii pentru cererile privind dosarul Jeffrey Epstein Mediafax Donald Trump s-a întors împotriva unei p?r?i din propria baz? politic?, atacând republicanii care continu? s? cear? publicarea dosarelor Jeffrey Epstein. Pre?edintele consider? c? ace?tia au c?zut în capcana democra?ilor. Articolul Trump critic? republicanii pentru cererile privind (…)

Deputat: PSD se opune austerit??ii ?i propune noi m?suri fiscale Mediafax PSD nu va accepta ca pensionarii, tinerii ?i IMM-urile s? duc? povara echilibr?rii bugetare, spune deputatul ?tefan Ovidiu Popa. Social-democra?ii propun un set de m?suri pentru noul pachet de reforme fiscale: „este for?a politic? de care trebuie s? se ?in? cont în orice formul? de (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |