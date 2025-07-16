Romania ranks lowest in EU for social protection spending as share of GDP
Jul 16, 2025
Romania allocated just 12.8% of its GDP to social protection spending in 2023, the lowest proportion among European Union member states, according to data published by the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania, based on Eurostat figures. This places Romania well (…)
