Romania ranks lowest in EU for social protection spending as share of GDP

Romania ranks lowest in EU for social protection spending as share of GDP. Romania allocated just 12.8% of its GDP to social protection spending in 2023, the lowest proportion among European Union member states, according to data published by the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania, based on Eurostat figures. This places Romania well (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]