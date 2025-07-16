Romania's industry keeps positive trend in May with sharp 7.1% y/y advance

Romania's industrial output increased by 7.1% y/y or by 3.8% y/y in workday-adjusted terms in May, the statistics office INS announced. The adjusted growth rate is the strongest in three years, but it was helped by base effects – Erste Group notes on a moderately positive note in a research