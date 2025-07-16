Bucharest to build new Flamaropol ice rink and sports complex in District 2

Bucharest to build new Flamaropol ice rink and sports complex in District 2. Bucharest City Hall, in partnership with District 2 City Hall, is set to begin construction on the new Flamaropol Ice Rink, a major project aimed at boosting the Romanian capital’s sports infrastructure. The decision was finalized during a meeting on Tuesday, July 15, between Bucharest’s acting (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]