Turkish Businessman Kilic Sinan Buys 8% In Fuel Distributor JT Grup Oil From Founder

Turkish Businessman Kilic Sinan Buys 8% In Fuel Distributor JT Grup Oil From Founder. JT Grup Oil (JTG.RO), a company operating in the fuel distribution market, has notified the capital market that Turkish businessman Kilic Sinan bought 2.25 million shares from Jean Paul Tucan, founder and majority shareholder of the company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]