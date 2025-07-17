Dedeman Owners Buy DIY Retail Chain Praktiker Hellas In Greece For Over EUR130M

Dedeman Owners Buy DIY Retail Chain Praktiker Hellas In Greece For Over EUR130M. Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle of DIY retailer Dedeman's owners, brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, will buy the Greek chain Praktiker Hellas and acquire the company and related commercial properties - owned by Eurobank - for an amount exceeding EUR130 million, Greek media reports. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]