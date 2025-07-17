?eful Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, a fost achitat în dosarul de fraud? legat de fuziunea din 2015
?eful Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, a fost achitat în dosarul de fraud? legat de fuziunea din 2015.
Mediafax Lee Jae-yong, liderul de facto al gigantului Samsung, a fost achitat definitiv de acuza?iile de fraud? legate de o controversat? fuziune din 2015, încheind un proces judiciar care a durat aproape un deceniu. Articolul ?eful Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, a fost achitat în dosarul de fraud? (…)
