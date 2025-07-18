Some 140,000 non-EU workers in Romania, despite higher cost for companies

Some 140,000 non-EU workers in Romania, despite higher cost for companies. Romania has come to have over 140,000 workers from outside the European Union, attracted mainly to sectors with chronic staff shortages, such as manufacturing, construction, and trade. Companies do not choose them because they are cheaper – on the contrary, the total costs can be up to 10% (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]